YORK'S weekly Covid case rate has not changed over the last 24 hours, but there has been a drop in both North and East Yorkshire.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate remains at 45.6 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average, which stands at 60.4.
The PHE data shows that 21 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic over 12,000 to 12,018.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate has dropped by two to 41.1 cases per 100,000 population. A further 47 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,447.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by five to 68.6 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 44 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 5,926 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,234,924.