A PARALYMPIAN gold medalist shared her story at an event held to inspire small business owners facing tough times.

Denise Jennings, a human resources consultant and founder of Athena HR, invited Dr Karen Darke to speak about resilience and motivation to help her clients during the final stages of lockdown.

York-based Athena HR has been supporting businesses during the pandemic, from advice on furloughing staff to health and safety in the workplace, and navigating government guidance.

Thirty business owners from York and the surrounding areas attended the webinar, held as part of International Women's Week.

Karen broke her back in a climbing accident, aged 21, leaving her paralysed from the waist down. But she didn’t let this stop her from skiing, climbing, cycling across continents and going on to win Paralympic Gold in the sport of hand-cycling in the Rio 2016.

Denise said: “These past 12 months have been particularly tough for small businesses, many of whom have been forced to close for significant periods of time. I wanted to support my clients and give them a boost, in the hope that it will help them to refocus and move forward in what are likely to be tough times ahead as we come out of lockdown three."

In Karen’s talk, she suggested that ability is a state of mind not a state of body, and said: "We can all learn to transform unwanted emotions or experiences into gold, be creators of our reality and in doing so change our performance, our wellbeing, our world."

Among those who attended was Heather Johnson, of Heather Johnson Home Interiors, who said: “Karen’s story is truly inspirational, she showed us how ‘mind over matter’ is such a powerful tool to get through tough times and continue to achieve your goals.”

Denise said “Small business owners have had such a tough time; I hope that today’s session has helped in some small way."