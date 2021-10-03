AMPLEFORTH College has failed another Ofsted inspection - but inspectors have acknowledged that improvements have been made.

The inspection of the Catholic boarding school near Helmsley last month found it still did not meet safeguarding standards.

An emergency inspection last September resulted in Education Secretary Gavin Williamson ordering it not to take new pupils.

The February report said the school still did not meet all standards but improvements had happened. “Until very recently, staff did not check that safeguarding incidents had been addressed,” it said. “Some assumed that others had reported concerns.”

A school spokesperson said it welcomed Ofsted’s recognition of the ‘significant progress’ made and confirmation that it had the leadership, commitment and platform to embed the improvements.

“We are encouraged by the endorsement of 97 per cent of our parents in Ofsted’s survey.” They said Oftsed had noted that children felt safe and they hoped Mr Williamson would now revoke his order quickly on the basis of the improvements made.

Thirsk and Malton MP, Kevin Hollinrake, said it was good news the school had been ‘set a clear pathway to resolve outstanding issues surrounding its safeguarding policies.’

He said the school recognized there had been some shortcomings and had been working hard to address them, and the Minister had asked it to apply for another inspection in the next few weeks.