Detectives investigating the disappearance of York woman Sarah Everard are searching a home and woodland in Kent following the arrest of a serving Metropolitan Police officer.
The 33-year-old marketing executive vanished while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on Wednesday March 3.
On Tuesday night, the Met Police said a serving officer from the force had been arrested as part of the investigation.
On Wednesday, police searches were being carried out in two locations in Kent – land near Ashford and at a property in Deal.
A tent was erected at the front of a house in Freemens Way in Deal, and multiple cars were taken away by investigators. Later a metal fence was put up surrounding the front garden and driveway.
