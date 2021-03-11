TWO Dracula fans who took a visit to Whitby Abbey got more than a fright after being fined by North Yorkshire Police for breaking Covid regulations.

The couple were on a trip from Edinburgh to Cambridge when they took a detour to visit Whitby and the Abbey, which is described as the fictional character’s arrival point into England in Bram Stoker’s story.

It is also believed that the author wrote part of the novel while visiting the seaside town.

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the pair were not alone in travelling to the seaside to see the Abbey in breach of national guidance.

At a meeting of the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum (NYLRF) yesterday morning, Superintendent Mike Walker, North Yorkshire Police lead for the force’s Covid response, said that four more people had been found making a 140-mile round trip to visit the "beauty spot."

Mr Walker said: “We had four people from Newcastle claiming to be on the wrong train despite the fact their tickets clearly stated Whitby as the destination.

“And a couple travelling from Edinburgh to Cambridge who took a detour to see Whitby Abbey apparently because they are fans of Dracula.

“So we continue to patrol and will continue to enforce the relevant legislation where necessary to protect all our chances of coming out of lockdown in line with the roadmap as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Mr Walker said that police have have issued 210 more Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) to people breaking Covid regulations across North Yorkshire over the last week, 32 of which were issued in York.

These further 210 FPN's mean that a total of 1,482 have been handed out during the third national lockdown. A total of 3,375 FPNs have been issued by North Yorkshire Police since the pandemic began last year.

Of the further 210 FPNs, 32 were issued in York, 10 in Harrogate, 110 in Scarborough and 10 in Selby.