A POLICE officer has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the disappearance in London of York woman Sarah Everard.
The Metropolitan Police said the officer, who works in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was originally arrested last night on suspicion of kidnap.
It said he had been further arrested today on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure.
"The man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command," it said in a statement. "His primary role was uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises.
"A woman, who is aged in her 30s, was also arrested on the evening of March 9 on suspicion of assisting an offender. She remains in custody.
"Officers are searching locations in London and Kent including a property in Deal and an area of woodland near Ashford.
"Following the arrest of the police officer, the Metropolitan Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."
