The developers behind plans for a 'Roman Quarter' in York are 'currently in discussions with planning officers to discuss ways forward', The Press can reveal.
The proposals, which would have seen a Roman visitor attraction, plus a 10 storey development of 211 apartments, offices and retail space in Rougier Street, were rejected by city planners last month.
Becky Eades, head of development services at City of York Council, confirmed today that the developers, North Star, are now in discussions with planning officers to 'discuss ways forward'.
She said North Star had six months from the date of the decision in which to appeal. Alternately, it could choose to resubmit a revised application, she said. "A resubmission of a similar scheme within 12 months would not require a planning fee."
A spokesperson for North Star said the company was 'considering all our options'.
"We remain committed to the site and would like to thank our many supporters, including local businesses, residents and a wide range of organisations in York and beyond, for their enthusiasm on these exciting and ambitious plans," the spokesperson said.
If the scheme were to go ahead, the Roman attraction would be run by York Archaeological Trust, which also runs Jorvik.
The plans would include a two-year archaeological dig on site.
