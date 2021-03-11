VETERAN York fundraiser Joyce Gee has always said her daughter Deanne's main legacy is the more than £1 million Joyce raised in her memory to help children with physical and mental difficulties.

But now there's a more concrete memorial for Deanne, too - a special bench in the grounds of Homestead Park, where Deanne used to play when she was little.

The bench has a simple inscription running along the backrest: "Wonderful memories of Deanne Gee, 1966-1980 - with love from family, volunteers, trustees and many friends."

Deanne died in 1980, aged just 14, from spinal muscle atrophy.

When she was young, she and her mum would raise money together. After she died, Joyce set up the Deanne Gee Memorial Fund - and continued fundraising for more than 40 years.

With the help of volunteers, friends and trustees, she raised more than £1 million over the years. The money was used to buy equipment such as wheelchairs, electronic typewriters and speech training equipment for countless children.

Joyce also supported The Press’s 2008 Guardian Angels appeal, which raised £300,000 for a children’s unit at York Hospital.

Joyce, now 74, wound the Deanne Gee Memorial Fund up at the end of last year. "“I’ve had a bad back for a while, and many of my volunteers are getting older!” she said.

But she had always thought it would be nice if there was a bench as a memorial to Deanne - and Homestead Park seemed the perfect place for it, she said.

"She was such a special little girl, and she was friends with so many people," Joyce said.

"I used to play in Homestead Park when I was a little girl, and when I had my two daughters (Deanne and her sister Deborah) we used to come here together. It's such a lovely, peaceful place."

Tom Hepburn, the landscape development officer at Homestead Park, said the bench had been placed at the head of a walk where it had lovely views.

"It's a place with nice memories, where Joyce used to go with Deanne," he said. "It's a lovely way for her to remember her daughter."