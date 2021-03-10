NO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 580.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 37 more Covid deaths at hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 145 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 84,776.
Patients were aged between 42 and 98 years old. All except 12, aged 42 to 84 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 31 to March 9, with the majority being on or after March 5.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.