THE Prime Minister Boris Johnson's thoughts are with missing woman Sarah Everard and her friends and family, Downing Street has said.

Former Fulford School pupil Sarah Everard, 33, went missing after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham at about 9pm last Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “As investigations are ongoing on this case I can’t comment.

“But the Prime Minister’s thoughts are with Sarah and her friends and family.”

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, also said that the community will stand with Sarah's friends and family:

It is desperately sad to hear about the disappearance of Sarah Everard. Many in York will know her, and as a community we stand with her family and friends through this painful and difficult time. — 💙Rachael Maskell MP (@RachaelMaskell) March 10, 2021

Metropolitan Police said in a statement that a serving Metropolitan Police officer had been arrested at an address in Kent in connection with the disappearance of Ms Everard, whose father is University of York professor Jeremy Everard.

The Met said a woman had also been arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Ms Everard is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton – a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes.

She was last captured on a doorbell camera walking along the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill at around 9.30pm.

On Tuesday evening, police put up a cordon outside a block of flats near where the footage was recorded.

The search was focused on the Poynders Court housing complex on Poynders Road, and forensics officers could be seen examining the area.

Sniffer dogs were also used to search the nearby Oaklands Estate and gardens in surrounding streets, while other officers were lifting covers and searching drains along the A205.

The Met said it had received more than 120 calls from the public and had visited 750 homes in the area as part of the investigation.