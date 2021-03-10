DETECTIVES investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard are searching a home and woodland in Kent, following the arrest of a serving Metropolitan Police officer.
The searches are being carried out in two locations – land near Ashford and at a property in Deal.
Images on social media showed a tent erected outside a house in Freemen’s Way in Deal, and a car was seen being taken away from the property.
Sarah, a 33-year-old former Fulford School pupil, vanished while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London last Wednesday.
Her York family, including University of York professor Jeremy Everard, have been in London helping police in the search for her.
The Met Police said last night that a serving officer from the force had been arrested as part of the investigation, but in an unusual step would not reveal what he had been detained for.
A senior officer said today that investigators 'really hope' that Sarah is still alive.