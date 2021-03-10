POLICE have issued 210 more Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) to people breaking Covid regulations across North Yorkshire, 32 of which were issued in York.
These further 210 FPN's mean that a total of 1,482 have been handed out during the third national lockdown. A total of 3,375 FPNs have been issued by North Yorkshire Police since the pandemic began last year.
Of the further 210 FPNs, 32 were issued in York, 10 in Harrogate, 110 in Scarborough and 10 in Selby.
The penalties are broken down into four categories: being outside place of living, outdoor gatherings, indoor gatherings and obstruct/contravene.
Across North Yorkshire, 138 penalties were issued for being outside the place of living, eight for outdoor gatherings, 62 for indoor gatherings and two for obstruct/contravene.
Seventy-seven of the 210 FPNs were handed out to North Yorkshire residents, while 132 were given to visitors to the county.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said that notable incidents included visitors travelling into the county on motorbikes and people from as far as Edinburgh travelling to visit beauty spots such as Whitby Abbey.