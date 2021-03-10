SEWERBY Hall and Gardens has revealed that it is preparing to reopen in line with the Government's road map.
The venue has announced that it is to begin charging local visitors only to enter the park from March 27.
Between March 27 and April 11, the gardens, café, which will be takeaway-only, no seating available, play area and toilets will be open, and admission prices will reflect the limited offer.
Marie Gascoigne, general manager of the venue, said: "We hope that with our own phased reopening, it will result in yet another busy season like we experienced year-on-year pre-pandemic."
The attraction plans to reopen the zoo and for the outdoor seating policy to return to the café on April 12.
From May 17, Sewerby Hall itself will reopen to the public, if Government restrictions allow.
It is hoped that from June 21 the situation will move to the final stage and see the welcome return of events to Sewerby Hall, with the easing of Covid restrictions.
Tickets are available on the website www.sewerbyhall.co.uk and should be purchased in advance.