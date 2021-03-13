I ALWAYS thought Jeremy Paxman was a decent sort of chap.
Then I read about his habit of shooting squirrels through the window of his home with an air rifle, while sitting on the toilet.
How unbelievably cruel this is. An air rifle is unlikely to kill, but to maim and leave an animal dying in great pain. To take pot shots at squirrels is, quite frankly, disgusting.
I’d like to see the use of air rifles for shooting animals made illegal as it is on some other countries. At present the practice leads to injury and death for many creatures, including domestic cats.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment