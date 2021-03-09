TURNING up at my allocated vaccine centre - Askham Bar - last week, with my appointment details on my phone, I was politely turned away. My online registration was, it seemed, not complete - yet it had given me a date and time, and even asked me to book a second jab, which I had done,for a date in May.
Apart from me, the centre was empty, but no amount of persuasion would permit me a jab. This happens a lot, I was told by staff "you're the fifth person today" It was only 11.30am.
Having no car, it had taken two buses to get there so I was not pleased.
When I went online to rebook, there was a message - ‘you have missed your first appointment to get a Covid vaccination. You need to book both again.’
I have booked again, at a different centre. Fingers crossed.