Buckingham Palace has released a statement following Meghan Markle’s incredible Oprah Winfrey interview with her husband Prince Harry.

The extraordinary two-hour interview saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a series of claims, accusing an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life but was offered no help.

Prince Harry also revealed the full extent of his fractured relationship with his father, the Prince of Wales.

Today, Prince Charles appeared at an NHS pop-up vaccine clinic in a north-west London church on Tuesday, hours after the interview aired in the UK.

Charles was questioned by the media as he made his first public appearance since Meghan and Harry’s claim a member of the royal family made a racist comment about their son.

At the end of his visit a member of the press asked: “Sir, what did you think of the interview?”

READ MORE: Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain after Meghan row

Charles turned to look at the reporter as he left the building, then carried on walking, chuckling.

Speculation has been rife as to when the place would address these claims, and Bucking Place has now released a statement.

On behalf of the Queen, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”