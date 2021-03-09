EAST Yorkshire residents are being urged to complete a Covid-19 vaccine survey.
The short survey should take about five minutes to complete online and features a range of multiple choice questions, says East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
"Over 1,000 residents have already completed the survey and the findings will be used by the council’s public health team to learn more about how residents feel about the Covid-19 vaccines," said a spokesman.
"This in turn will be used to target communications from the council about the vaccine. All responses and data from the survey will be anonymous.
"To complete the survey please visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ERYC_Covid_Vaccine/"
Council leader Richard Burton said: “Whether you are someone who can’t wait to roll up their sleeves or someone who would like to know more about anything specific, your opinion will help us make sure we are sharing the right information from the right trusted sources."
