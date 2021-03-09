A FIRE at a moorland pub is though to have been caused by rodents.
As reported earlier today, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at a pub in Blakey Ridge at about 2.13am this morning
Crews from Danby, Kirkbymoorside, Helmsley, Pickering and Malton attended a fire in a cellar attached to the pub.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "The cellar was being used to store furniture. and the fire caused 100% smoke damage to the cellar and 50% fire and heat damage. It also caused smoke damage to the flat above.
"Crews worked to extinguish the fire and assist with salvage using breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a 45m jet and a thermal imaging camera.
"The cause is believed to be rodent damage to electric circuitry."
