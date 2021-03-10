THE search was continuing in London today for former York schoolgirl Sarah Everard, one week after she disappeared while walking home.
Sarah, 33, whose father Jeremy is a professor at the University of York, has not been seen since she left a friend’s house in Clapham last Wednesday evening to walk across Clapham Common to her home in Brixton.
Detectives investigating the disappearance of the ex-Fulford School pupil have thanked the public for their assistance to date, as they appealed for further information.
Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have seen an overwhelming response from the public not only in terms of information that has come into us; but also how social media is being used to share the appeals far and wide.”
She said a number of CCTV recordings had been seized but she knew there were likely to be many more out there.
