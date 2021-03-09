A NEW festival for food and drink lovers, is set to take place this summer.

Over August Bank Holiday weekend (August 28-30) Scampston Hall near Malton will be the setting for the Great Northern Food & Drink Festival outdoor event.

Organiser, Lee Touhig, said: “The purpose of the festival is to celebrate all the smaller independent food and drink retailers and suppliers who have suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, and to put them directly in front of their customers, face to face.

“We want to really focus on these businesses to give them the opportunity to sell their own produce in an environment customers can see, feel, taste and smell the produce.”

Described as a giant farmers market, the festival will host over 200 exhibitors and an expected 20,000 visitors during the weekend. The Great Northern Food & Drink Festival will feature a fine selection of food and drinks, crafts, locally produced meats, cheeses and baked goods, all to taste and take home, and all celebrating what is so great about the North.

“With holidays being restricted this summer, we want to offer a great day out for the whole family.

"There will be entertainment for all ages with live music, baking competitions and traditional fairground rides, as well as demonstrations by a number of key vendors, and of course opportunities to sample the tasty produce on offer.”

Early bird tickets are already on sale here priced: adult £10, child (5-16 years) £5, concessions £6, family (2 x adults, up to 3 x children) £25.