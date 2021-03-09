A COLOURFUL new addition to York's cafe scene is set to open this week.

Cafe Frida on the corner of Heslington Road and Belle Vue Street will be serving takeaway coffees from this Thursday (11 March).

The York entrepreneur behind the venture says she is bucking a trend and part-opening her new business while the country is still in lockdown.

Magdalena Torres, who is originally from Argentina, was hoping to open properly before Christmas but the lockdown meant she had to postpone it.

“Some people think I’m a bit mad but I’m confident the lockdown will end soon and I can fully reopen serving coffee, brunch and bakery.

"It’s going to be food with a South American touch.

"It was disappointing not open a few months ago but it has given me more time to work on the cafe.”

Magdalena has lived in York for 14 years and is no stranger to launching new ventures.

She opened Argentinian Restaurant El Gaucho in Walmgate which is now run by her brother Pablo.

She also opened Pampas, a steak house in Sutton-on-the-Forest; El Kiosco in Gillygate; and more recently Manchega, a tapas bar in Ripon.

Magdelena said: “I saw the property and saw the potential in it. It is a vibrant area close to the University. I like a challenge and an adventure. There’s always a positive.

When it opens fully I will start a reading and writing club in English and also teach Spanish for adults and children.”

Cafe Frida is named after the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

“I like her art and way of seeing life," said Magdelena.