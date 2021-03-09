THE York Teaching Hospital Charity is encouraging people to dig out their walking boots and join them for the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge this September.

The three peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside, are among the best-known hills in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

More than 30 Staff from York and Scarborough hospitals, including the Trust’s chief executive Simon Morritt, have already signed up and raring to go after the most difficult year the NHS has ever seen.

Helen Morley, staff nurse at the Renal Unit at York Hospital , said: “I have had a tough time recovering from Covid -19.

“So to be able to push myself to achieve this challenge will be an amazing way to give back to the hospital. I also want to prove to myself that I can do anything I put my mind to.”

Clerical officer Ali Sorrell, who also works on the same unit in York, added: “After months of being told what I can and can’t do, I decided to have a go at something I really can’t do!

“It has given me focus and a positive goal.”

The challenge is to walk the circular route, scaling each peak in turn aiming for a time less than 12 hours – a total distance of 24.5 miles.

The walk itself is fully marshalled with checkpoints along the route and everyone is briefed by a leader on the morning of the walk.

Community fundraiser Maya Liversidge said: “After a turbulent year so far, and having to cancel our event last year, we are so pleased to be able to invite people to join our Three Peaks Challenge 2021. We’ve had excellent feedback from previous years and I think this year people will be looking forward to the fresh air and countryside and enjoy the challenge even more.”

People can sign up by paying a £30 registration fee and then raise as much sponsorship as they can – a minimum of £125 if possible – or self-fund the walk with a personal donation of £79 with no need to worry about sponsorship.

Anyone looking to get involved can sign up online at www.york.nhs.uk/challenge or email charity.fundraising@york.nhs.uk