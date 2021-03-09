A LOCAL artist and community group have brightened up a York footbridge as part of a wider project to tackle graffiti.

Network Rail said graffiti was unpleasant but cleaning it cost millions of pounds and staff had had to paint over graffiti on Love Lane bridge over the East Coast Main Line multiple times.

It had therefore commissioned East Riding Voluntary Action Services and artist Emma Garness to design and paint artwork for the bridge, which included mallard ducks to represent the nearby nature reserve, Hob Moor.

Emma said painting the 40 metre footbridge had been a ''breath of fresh air.'

She said: "Under normal circumstances, I would have involved the local community in the painting of this mural.

“The next best thing I could do was to connect it with references to the immediate location - the mallard ducks on Hob Moor and the 1,000 bluebell bulbs planted by volunteers in November on Little Hob Moor. These two areas are enjoyed by the local community.

“All of these visual connections help make this footbridge a light, positive and bright place to walk across. Whist painting it, I had some lovely conversations with the local families who have told me how much they appreciate the work.”

Devan Witter BEM, Engagement and Development Officer for East Riding Voluntary Action Services, said: “We are really pleased with the results of the ongoing community arts project in York that has been commissioned by Network Rail.

“Love Lane is one of the areas which has been identified as a graffiti hotspot and we teamed up with Emma Garness to tackle this issue and brighten up the local community. The positive comments so far have been fantastic.”

The project follows the work completed in January at Temple Lane road bridge in Copmanthorpe.

*If you see someone graffitiing on the railway, please report it to the British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016. You can also call Network Rail’s 24-hour national helpline on 03457 11 41 41.