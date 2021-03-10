NEW apartments boasting a private roof top terrace will soon be open in York.

The £4.1m four-storey Icona 1 development is welcoming its first residents in the coming weeks, with half of the 32 one and two-bedroom apartments already sold.

With prices starting from £272,950, the development on Redeness Street has a communal roof terrace for residents with views of York Minster, as well as 16 car parking spaces.

Built by Tolent on behalf of Modernistiq Developments, the site replaces an old retail outlet with high specification apartments, including three penthouse suites with private terraces.

Tolent started work on site in November 2019, and the scheme was originally due to finish late 2020.

The second phase of the development, Icona II, will include a concierge and gym which all residents will have access to.

Lucinda Black, head of design and sales at Modernistiq, said: “It has been fantastic working alongside Tolent on this scheme; the whole process was flawless from start to finish. We look forward to the next chapter in the Modernistiq/Tolent adventure.”

Alan Powell, director at Den Architecture, said: “It’s been fantastic to have been involved in this project from initial sketch concept through to completion.”

The project handover marks another positive step as Tolent expands its housing and residential offering.

John Currie, regional director for Tolent, said: “This project is another fantastic addition to our portfolio and the team can be really proud that they have delivered another quality project.

“Tolent is an expert in the residential sector, having completed over £1bn of work spanning large-scale housing regeneration projects to high-rise apartment blocks across the country.”

The show flat will open in summer.