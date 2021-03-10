AN OFFICERS’ mess for York’s Imphal Barracks has closed and gone on the market – and the Ministry of Defence has confirmed that its plans to shut the entire barracks in 10 years’ time are still going ahead.

Ousefield House in Fulford Road, a grade II listed property built in 1899, has long served as accommodation for some of the officers based at the barracks on the opposite side of the road.

The property, which was designed by notable local architect Walter Brierley and used to host events, and was even visited by the Queen during Royal visits to York, is set in almost one and a half acres of grounds, and has its own tennis court.

But it is now said to be surplus to requirements and it could be turned into a private house, hotel, offices or elderly people’s accommodation.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Ousefield House had been used as an officers’ mess until winter 2018, following a trial closure of the mess earlier in that year.

They said it had not been the only mess in York, and was not fully occupied, and the officers who had been living there had moved to alternative mess accommodation.

The property is being sold by agents Avison Young without a guide price.

The agents say it is potentially suitable for re-use and/or redevelopment for a variety of uses, including housing, offices or possibly hotel accommodation, subject to planning.

However, it says the most suitable alternative uses for the property in planning policy terms are likely to be residential uses, including, potentially, elderly living accommodation.

It says it is unlikely that planning permission and listed building consent would be granted for a form of development that would result in the total loss of the listed building.

“However, the property presents several clear opportunities for sympathetic redevelopment.”

A spokesperson said the deadline for offers had been delayed to 1pm on Friday March 26 after visits to the property had been delayed by lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, the MoD spokesperson confirmed that the "intent remains to dispose of Imphal Barracks, as previously announced".

The MoD announced in November 2016 that the barracks - home to 2 Signal Regiment, HQ 1st (United Kingdom) Division, 12 Military Intelligence Company, 1 Military Intelligence Battalion, HQ 1 Investigation Company and Special Investigation Branch Regiment Royal Military Police - was to close by 2031 as part of the Government’s Better Defence Estate plan, aimed at reducing its landholdings by about 30 per cent.

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell said then that the Imphal closure would have a massive impact on York and its economy, with ministers having told her that 365 civilian jobs were at risk.