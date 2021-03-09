A FORMER York school girl has been interviewed on national television for her work treating Covid-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
Alice Nicholson, 32, works as an occupational therapist team leader at University College Hospital in London and was interviewed by the BBC's Fergus Walsh about her work with long-Covid sufferers.
Alice, who went to All Saints RC School and sixth form before doing an occupational therapy degree at York St John University is appearing on news bulletins throughout the day today (March 9).
Her mum and dad, David and Eleanor, who still live in York, said they were very proud of her.
"She's been working on the Covid ward for a year without holidays, without Christmas and on a seven-day shift pattern. It's a pretty tough environment," said David.
"We're very proud of her and of all the front line clinicians who are working so hard."
Alice is one of four children and has a sister, Lucy and two brothers, Charlie and Hugh.