The electorate of Switzerland took part in a routine referendum last Sunday, March 7, as part of their normal democratic procedure.
The Swiss government ensures that all referenda are conducted in a fair and appropriate way. The organisers must ensure by law that the electorate is fully and accurately informed of all the issues both for and against the proposal. Just before the event a brief document is produced bullet pointing all the salient issues as a last minute quick review for voters.
The procedure leading up to a referendum is closely monitored by the government for inaccuracies, lack of transparency or misleading information. If any of these standards are not met, it is within the government’s power to annul the referendum and order a re-run.
How different to the process leading up to our own referendum of 2016 when accusations of misleading the electorate were rampant. Allegations rained down heavily, mainly on the Leave campaign, of over spending, foreign interference, inappropriate marketing strategies and misleading the public. The Electoral Commission published a highly critical report on the the organisational process leading up to the referendum as did the Electoral Reform Society.
In Switzerland the referendum would have been annulled and a re-run organised. The fact that a thorough and transparent investigation was not carried out by the Government explains why perhaps the country remains so bitterly divided today.
Christine Wardlow-Kaye Peel Close, Heslington, York
