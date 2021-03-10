How I agree with Eddie Vee (Why haven’t we had a Council Tax reduction this year?, Letters, March 8). How long is it since we had a refund?
This council wastes the citizens’ hard-earned cash - example, the £400,000 pay out to someone who had only been employed for a few years and for a long time was off sick. The council never gave a reason for this decision - so much for transparency.
Then there was the rise that councillors took in allowances, which was terrible when people are using food banks.
There are 47 councillors who are costing York a fortune, yet when it comes to making decisions they employ consultants and pay huge fees. The wastage is terrible. They need a few lessons in economics and giving value for money.
Mrs Janice Roberts, Haxby, York
Each year we get less for our money from the council
I see council tax is going up by more than inflation again (Nearly 5% council tax rise approved, February 27). If we were paying more for things to be done it wouldn’t be so bad. But every year we get less for our money.
I’ve asked questions to councillors and don’t get answers. The roads are a disgrace, the streets are a mess, public toilets cost 40p a go, when you can find one. Why any tourists would want to visit is beyond me.
S. Robinson, Huntington, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment