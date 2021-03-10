Have I watched that interview? No.
Am I going to watch it? No.
Basically, I couldn’t care less.
Mick Horsman, Moorland Road, York
Interview was completely ‘stage managed’
The Harry and Meghan interview was extremely well stage-managed; carefully crafted questions to enable pseudo spontaneous off-the-cuff replies.
Little wonder they have quickly been seduced by American glitz and flattery.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
