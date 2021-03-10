Have I watched that interview? No.

Am I going to watch it? No.

Basically, I couldn’t care less.

Mick Horsman, Moorland Road, York

 

Interview was completely ‘stage managed’

The Harry and Meghan interview was extremely well stage-managed; carefully crafted questions to enable pseudo spontaneous off-the-cuff replies.

Little wonder they have quickly been seduced by American glitz and flattery.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby

 

 