After a long and depressing time out of school, York’s school students are at last able to return to the classroom, to the relief of everyone.
They will be offered three lateral flow tests in the next two weeks. This test produces quick results, but is far less accurate than the slower but far more reliable PCR test. In particular, it produces a number of false positive results. Biostatistician Prof Sheila Bird has warned that the number of false positives could outnumber the number of true positives.
Testing experts have suggested that any student testing positive through a lateral flow test should then have a PCR test and, if that proves negative, they should immediately be released from isolation.
But Schools Minister Vicky Ford (an investment banker) knows better than the scientists. She is insisting that the results of the lateral flow tests should take priority, regardless of the outcome of any subsequent PCR test, which will result in unnecessarily long isolation for many.
This is an absurd position to take and will lead to more absence from work and school. The scientific advice is clear: the result of a PCR test should always overrule that of a lateral flow test.
The Government has said consistently that they will be guided by scientific experts: why are they not listening to them now?
Tony Fisher,
Liberal Democrat councillor for Strensall ward,
West End, Strensall