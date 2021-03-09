A DEALERSHIP in North Yorkshire has been named the top retailer for one of the world’s biggest car providers.

Automotive retailer, Lookers plc, picked up three awards for the company's Northallerton dealership at the Volkswagen Retailer Recognition Awards, including first place for sales, aftersales and the top prize of Volkswagen retailer 2020.

The site was previously awarded the top award in the country for its aftersales service in 2019, in recognition of its exceptional customer service.

The dealership has also received a 95 per cent overall satisfaction score, with a 98 per cent recommendation score among customers, by trusted reviewer JudgeService.

The Lookers dealership employees 27 people, most of whom live locally.

Lookers is a national multi-franchise dealer group which represents 32 volume and premium car manufacturers throughout the UK and Ireland.

General manager of the Northallerton Volkswagen dealership, Alan Lea, said: “To be named top retailer for one of the world’s biggest and most trusted car providers is an incredible achievement for the team here at Lookers’ Northallerton Volkswagen.

"We’ve had the privilege of serving the local community in North Yorkshire for nearly 20 years, and we’re hugely grateful to our many loyal customers who have chosen us as their trusted vehicle partner of choice.

“These awards are recognition of our team’s dedication to providing that personal service that local people value, exceeding expectations daily, and their commitment to always going above and beyond for our customers.”

Chief Operating Officer, Duncan McPhee, said: “The whole Lookers family is incredibly proud of the team in Northallerton. To win three awards, including number one Volkswagen retailer, is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the team’s commitment to delivering an exceptional service for customers in North Yorkshire. Even as the industry goes through a period of change, innovation and technological advancement, our Northallerton team is firmly established in the community and that’s what enables them to deliver a quality service and experience for local customers.”