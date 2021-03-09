Professor Mike Holmes, who leads York’s vaccination centre at Askham Bar, tells in his latest column for The Press how he wants to ensure everyone has a chance to get their jab against Covid

ANOTHER busy week at the vaccination centre with more than 12,000 patients vaccinated as we began vaccinating people over 60.

It’s going to get even busier as we get stuck into more second vaccinations and begin to vaccinate the over 55-year-olds within the national service.

And this week we’re pleased to have opened a special vaccination clinic. This will be for adults with Learning Disabilities, so they can have the best possible experience.

We’ve talked to patients and to the CCG to work out how best to do this. So, we’ve set up a bespoke clinic in our ‘tent of hope’.

The clinic will have lower numbers, longer appointment times, more staff and more space. We’ve already vaccinated quite a lot of people with learning difficulties but we know that some groups of people are really hesitant about coming and we wanted to make it as easy and as welcoming as possible.

As we work through the priority groups, we’re learning that some people are less likely to take up their vaccine offer.

I would like to urge the people of York to reach out and help anyone who they know is hesitant and see how you can help them.

Our team is arranging to vaccinate people with eating disorders who are inpatients at the Schoen Clinic in York and we’ve also been going out to York people in independent living accommodation. And we’re looking at ways to vaccinate the homeless in our area too.

So we’re trying to leave no stone unturned – everyone must get the chance to have their vaccination.

It’s really important that we try to reach out to everyone, no matter what their circumstance.

We’re also realising up and down the country, that not everyone is registered with a GP. If they’re not registered, obviously they won’t get their invite from their local GP and we won’t have their number to call.

Some people may have moved house and not had time to register locally, or they may not have never needed to see a doctor so haven’t felt the need.

It’s very easy to register, so make sure you and your family have the protection of your local GP practice by registering as a patient as soon as you can.

Ask that question to your neighbours and friends – ‘are you registered with the GP Practice?’ and make sure nobody is missed.

This week we’ve had lots of visitors to the site. We really enjoy giving people the grand tour and listening to their views on how we are doing.

We welcomed York MP Julian Sturdy on Monday and the Deputy Fire Officer Jonathan Foster. Sky TV also came back to film, interviewing myself and Maddy, our Chief Executive for the news.

Film footage of the York Vaccination Centre was pooled throughout the country and, indeed the world.

I’ve said it before, but here is York it truly is a cross-city, cross service approach to the vaccination programme.

We have doctors, nurses, pharmacists, St John Ambulance, Dentists, Army medics. The public seem really surprised to see our varied workforce teams here in the tent and cabins.

And we’re now so lucky to have six full time members of the Fire Service seconded to us, thanks to the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. They’re a valuable addition to the team, working alongside our vaccinators.