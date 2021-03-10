POPULAR TV series ‘This Week on the Farm’ is to feature the zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens in an episode on TV tomorrow.
The Channel 5 series is based at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley and presented by Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson.
The farm has strong links with the zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, near Bridlington, and the programme will include the arrival of a llama from the farm, which is being transferred to the zoo to start a new life there.
Head zookeeper, John Pickering, said: “I am pleased to say that I have been able to stay in close touch with our friends at Cannon Hall Farm ever since they opened, and indeed just before.
“I am delighted that our zoo can now take delivery of a llama, which will be a great addition to our animal family here at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.
‘This Week on the Farm’ will screened on Channel 5 at 8pm.