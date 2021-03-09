A MAN accused of trying to disrupt the Poppleton Covid testing station during the current lockdown is wanted on warrant.
Two others appeared before York Magistrates Court and their cases were adjourned for trial.
Edward Warren, Marti Blagborough and Arthur Taylor, all from West Yorkshire, are charged with aggravated trespass at the site during the current lockdown.
To ensure that Covid social distancing was observed, Blagborough and Warren appeared separately before the Bench.
Taylor, 61, of Wesley Street, South Elmsall, did not attend and York magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest..
Blagborough, 28, of Stonecliffe View, Leeds and Warren, 60, of Deanfield Avenue, Morley, both denied the charge of aggravated trespass allegedly committed on January 19.
Blagborough denied a separate charge of using threatening words or behaviour at the Poppleton Covid testing station on January 19.
A trial date for the three was set for October 18.
Blagborough and Warren were released on bail until then on condition they do not enter North Yorkshire other than to attend court.
