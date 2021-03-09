CASTLE Howard is set to go ahead with a series of outdoor summer concerts in August, with organisers saying the Government's roadmap out of lockdown has given them confidence they won't need to cancel them.
The live music weekend has been confirmed for August 20-22, and will include Tenor Wynne Evans, famously of the Go Compare car insurance TV ads, and soprano Victoria Joyce in a Proms night also incorporating a Spitfire fly-past, flag-waving, lasers and fireworks, with orchestral accompaniment from the London Gala Orchestra.
Nicholas Howard, of the stately home near Malton, said he had always been cautiously optimistic that the events, which were postponed last summer, would be able to take place this year."The latest government roadmap gives us reassurance that we can deliver all three events safely this year," he said.
“A combination of the vaccination programme and our concerts taking place outdoors with plenty of room for responsible social distancing – whether that is required or not – provide us with the reassurance that we can put tickets on sale with a degree of confidence that we will not need to postpone or cancel due to the pandemic.”
A spokesperson said organisers were planning measures to reduce queuing, including more time between the gates opening and the concerts starting.
Opening the weekend would be Café Mambo Ibiza, an opportunity to relive the soundtrack of the Balearics including a 'star-studded line-up of DJs - said to be a 'perfect way to experience the party atmosphere without being tightly packed onto a dancefloor.'
The closing act for the weekend will combine the sound of a symphony orchestra with rock vocalists, as Queen Symphonic sees Queen's greatest hits performed.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment