A NORTH Yorkshire brick firm has played a significant role in a new housing development.

The independent York Handmade Brick Company, in Easingwold, supplied 262,000 specially-manufactured bricks for the scheme at Ferrensby, near Harrogate.

Altogether York Handmade provided more than £150,000 worth of bricks for the Slingsby Vale site which is being developed by Harrogate developer Jack Lunn (Properties) Ltd.

The development features 18 detached houses, 11 of which will be marketed on the open market.

Prices will range from £375,000 to £825,000, while seven of the 18 homes will be affordable.

Mark Laksevics of York Handmade Brick said: “It is a privilege to play a part in creating some beautiful family homes in Ferrensby.

"This is a very attractive development, which will provide much-needed local housing and enhance the community.”

Carl Wright, of Jack Lunn (Properties) Ltd, said: “It hasn’t been easy building a brand-new bespoke housing development in the middle of a global pandemic, but we have been delighted with the progress we have made so far.

“We believe that the pretty village of Ferrensby is one of the prime locations in North Yorkshire for quality housing.

“We wanted our houses to be special, which is why we chose York Handmade’s bricks. The quality of the bricks and their appearance are magnificent. We are absolutely delighted with the finished product.”

Mark added: “While we have recently completed some stunning commissions for residential and commercial developments in London and other UK cities, it is vitally important that we continue to provide our bricks to more local Yorkshire developers and for self-builders.

“It is especially gratifying to see how our bricks blend in seamlessly with the quintessentially rural landscapes of a North Yorkshire village. We are deeply committed to North Yorkshire and the Vale of York, where we have been manufacturing bricks for the past 33 years, and it is a real pleasure to see our work being represented locally.”