POLICE are trying to reassure pet owners after someone tried to snatch a dog.
As The Press reported last week, an unknown man approached a dog walker and attempted to take his dog at about 7.15pm on Monday, March 1 in Pluntrain Dale Lane, Pickering. The dog walker sustained minor injuries in the attack.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said has now said: “We want to reassure members of the public that the incident which occurred near Pickering last week appears to have been an isolated one, and dog thefts in North Yorkshire are very rare.
“We understand that news of thefts can be worrying for dog owners, but please be reassured that North Yorkshire is not suffering from a spate of dog thefts and remains one of the safest places to live in England. Please try not to engage in social media speculation about these incidents as information can often be skewed and if you wish to report a crime or any suspicious activity, please call the police.
“We are aware of social media comments regarding carrying weapons whilst dog walking and would remind communities that you must not carry weapons on our streets. Not only do you run the risk of seriously injuring yourself or others but it is against the law.”
There are a number of steps you can take to help safeguard your dog:
- Ensure your pet is microchipped – if your dog runs off and it is found, you can be easily traced as its owner. If your dog is stolen, when it is taken to the vets, they will discover that the dog is chipped and you will be identified as its rightful owner.
- Don’t leave dogs unattended in the street, however small and friendly the community.
- Don’t leave your dog alone in a car – particularly when the weather starts to warm up.
- Don’t overshare on social media, ensure your privacy settings are secure and don’t share details about your home address or regular walking routes.
- Ensure your garden is secure and don’t leave them alone for long periods of time.
- If you keep them outside, make sure your property and kennels are secure.
- Always keep them on a lead when walking near roads.
- Ensure your dog is fully trained to come back to you before you let it off the lead.
- Don’t allow your dog to run free near farm animals
