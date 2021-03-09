THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has risen by four after falling fairly constantly for weeks.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was currently treating 54 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients, which compares with 50 yesterday.
It said six patients were in intensive care, the same number as yesterday, and a total of 2,038 patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic, or were no longer being treated as Covid. This number is up by only two on yesterday's figure.