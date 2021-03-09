VANDALS caused considerable damage during a break-in at a school.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary at Selby High School in Leeds Road, Selby overnight.

It happened between 12.15am and 12.25am today (March 9) when four suspects trespassed onto the school grounds.

A police spokesman said: "They broke into the textiles room by forcing a fire door and causing considerable damage within the room by throwing paint all over it.

"The suspects are believed to have accessed and left the school grounds from Fairfax Avenue. A bike was located on Fairfax Avenue which the police now have in their possession.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing to local residents, did you see or hear anything around the time of the burglary? Did you see anyone leaving the scene? Do you have any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage that may have captured something?

"We are also appealing to parents/guardians and family members, did your child go out during the night? Did they have paint on their clothing when they returned?

"This matter is being treated seriously, after months of most children being forced to stay away from school, what should be treated as a happy return has now been ruined for some children thanks to the selfish and inexplicable actions of those involved."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Knowles. You can also email nicola.knowles@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210074032.