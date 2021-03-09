FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a blaze at a pub.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 2.13am this morning to a pub in Blakey Ridge in Ryedale.
On arrival they found a fire in a cellar attached to a pub.
A service spokesman said: "Additional crews were requested to attend to help clear items from the cellar to assist with the firefighting.Crews from Danby, Kirkbymoorisde, Helmsley, Pickering, Malton and Stokesley attended. The fire was well alight in the cellar on the first crews' arrival. Breathing apparatus, hose reels, covering jets and main jets in use."
Salvage operations are now underway and a Fire Investigation Officer is attending.
