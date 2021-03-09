I am puzzled by the government’s offer of a meagre one per cent pay increase to NHS staff.
Inflation is running at about two per cent, so one might expect a pay increase of at least that much, if not more.
The standing of the NHS has never been higher than it is now, and any standing the government has is largely borrowed from the NHS. That being so, one might expect the government to keep onside with the NHS.
I realise that the pandemic has cost the economy dearly, and the government is desperate to save money and not raise taxes more than it must.
But I think if the government stated that income tax would be raised by as much as it would take to secure a decent pay offer to health workers, this would receive wide support.
David Martin, Rosedale Avenue, Acomb
