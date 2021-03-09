When we pay National Insurance we expect the government will use that money to support those of us who are needy. Some of us might be ill and others be out of work.

What we don’t expect is that our hard-earned wages will be used by the NHS to pay a private company to do work the NHS can do itself (Plans to partially privatise York Hospital A&E slammed, March 2).

Companies survive by making a profit. That profit is then shared by people who are rich enough to have bought shares. It is disgraceful that York A&E is to be partially privatised. York’s MP Rachael Maskell is right to protest.

Martin Pask, South Bank, York

We must challenge privatisation of the NHS

Since the infamous Health and Social Care Act 2012 - which turned our NHS into a commercial marketplace by allowing private companies to tender to secure lucrative contracts - Defend our NHS (DoNHS) has constantly campaigned against increased privatisation in the NHS.

During the pandemic the Government awarded a raft of private contracts to organisations such as Serco and T&T, often without due process, with chaotic results at great public expense.

DoNHS continues to challenge privatisation such as the proposed expansion of Volcare, a for-profit organisation, into York A& E, where it will provide an urgent care service including minor injuries and some assessments.

The local clinical commissioning group (CCG) supported this development despite the PM’s announcement about halting privatisation in the proposed NHS White Paper. The response from York Hospitals Trust cites improvements, none of which justify the changes (York trust boss says changes to A&E will cut overcrowding, March 2).

Evidence shows that the NHS often outperforms private service contracts - something confirmed by the NHS vaccination roll-out.

A&E staff understandably feel unappreciated - first because of this proposal, and second by the refusal of their pay rise. Regular applause by a grateful public does not pay the bills nor secure the future for NHS staff. But challenging privatisation and supporting NHS A&E staff helps.

Gwen Vardigans and Chris Brace,

DoNHS York and Scarborough,

Carron Crescent, York