A RYEDALE car retailer has scooped a national award for its performance under challenging trading conditions.

Ray Chapman Motors in Malton was named Retailer of the Year by Volvo Car UK after its sales figures showed high numbers of repeat purchases and customer loyalty.

The team ensured a safe and simple experience for customers during a year like no other, strengthening the retailer's reputation.

The team was also praised for its dedication to high standards for the Volvo brand, and having high customer and employee retention rates. The retailer continued to invest in the franchise in 2020, with Ray Chapman’s grandson Nathan joining to continue the family legacy.

Duncan Chapman, retailer principal, said: “Our team is a fantastic group of highly ambitious and hard-working individuals, who rose to the challenges 2020 presented to us. This is a tremendous accolade, and we’re proud to be representing Yorkshire in the UK league table.”

Kristian Elvefors, managing director of Volvo Car UK, said: “Ray Chapman Motors Malton consistently delivers impressive performance, whether it’s customer satisfaction, performance against target or profitability.

“We are only as good as the team around us, and Duncan has built a team that both Volvo and Ray Chapman Motors can be proud of. The award of Retailer of the Year is very much deserved by the team at Malton.”

Ray Chapman Motors Malton is on Seven Street, and currently open for essential services and MoT tests, as well as virtual and phone appointments to discuss its range of hybrid, petrol, diesel and Volvo Selekt Approved Used Cars.