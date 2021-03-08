A GROUP of men entered a house and threatened the resident.
North Yorkshire Police say they are now appealing for information and CCTV footage after an aggravated burglary that happened at about 6pm on Saturday, March 6, which a group of men entered a house in Clapham near Skipton and threatened the occupant.
A spokesman for the police said: "They left after a short time and ran off from the address. The victim was left extremely shaken but uninjured.
"The three suspects are described as being in their late teens or early 20s, and were wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and hooded tops, and had their faces covered with scarves.
"Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Harrogate CID at North Yorkshire Police.
"Dial 101 and quote reference 12210073336 when passing information."
