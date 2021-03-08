PLANS to extend a microlight hangar and create a motorcycle riding training centre in the Green Belt have been approved.

The team that runs the site at Rufforth Airfield want to build a classroom and training facilities for motorcyclists to take their compulsory basic training (CBT) course and to extend a microlight hangar at the site.

One councillor was worried by "extreme wheelie" training for motorcyclists which already takes place at the site seven times a year and he feared the expansion would allow it to take place more often.

But Giles Chaplin, a spokesperson for the applicant said the wheelie sessions, marketed as the Yamaha Experience, have nothing to do with the planning application.

Mr Chaplin said the company already uses the airfield for the practical element of the CBT test and would like to have the classroom training take place on the same site. The classroom and bike storage is currently at another site in Tockwith.

But Cllr Nigel Ayre said: "I did a bit of research and it seems at the moment it's not CBT [motorcycle] training that's being advertised at Rufforth but actually extreme wheelie training - teaching people to do level 1, 2 and 3 wheelies."

He added that the classrooms could be used for anything, not just CBT classes.

Cllr Katie Lomas said the extension would double the size of the buildings on the plot and have an impact on the Green Belt, adding that she did not think there were "very special circumstances" that meant the application should be approved.

Rufforth Parish Council also said they have worries about a "mini industrial estate" being created in the area by piecemeal planning applications.

Council planning experts said the plans would have a limited impact on the Green Belt and that there were environmental and logistical benefits to cutting journeys between the Tockwith and Rufforth sites.

The planning report adds: "The proposal will support an existing well established business at the application site. The proposed building is for storage and educational purposes in a rural location. While there is noise associated with the existing use, this is well established and will not alter as a result of the proposed development."

The plans were approved by a majority vote.