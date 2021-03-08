A MAN has appeared before York Magistrates' Court accused of murder.
Daniel Ainsley, 23, was arrested following an incident in Harrogate on Friday night.
Mark Wolsey, 58, was found seriously injured in a flat in Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ainsley, of no fixed address, was arrested in the street the same evening, and held in police custody during the weekend.
Today, Monday, he appeared before York Magistrates' Court, charged with the murder of Mr Wolsey.
The court was told that because the charge is murder, it could not give Ainsley bail.
Ainsley was not asked to enter a plea as the case can only be tried by a judge and jury.
He was sent to Leeds Crown Court in custody, where he will have a preliminary hearing later this week.
