CHILDREN at a North Yorkshire primary school and elderly residents of a nearby care home were able to keep in touch during lockdown - partly thanks to poetry.

Residents of The Hall care home in Thornton Dale sent a video of poetry to children when they were celebrating poetry week from home recently. In return, the children have now sent a video clip featuring their own poetry back to The Hall.

The six- and seven-year olds in year two at Thornton Dale Primary were given the title of 'The Last Tiger', and were asked to make up a poem describing the great jungle cat. The pupils’ parents then filmed them performing their tiger poems at home - imagining they were reading the poems to their own grandparents. A compilation video - featuring the children, some in tiger costumes, acting out their poems - has now been sent to residents at The Hall.

The videos helped build on a long relationship between the children and care home residents which only strengthened during lockdown.

Teacher Danielle Collins said: “The pupils were inspired to perform their own poetry after receiving the surprise video from the residents during their learning at home.

"The children in year two really cherish their connection with The Hall and they can't wait until they can see the residents in person again.”

Nicky Beach, manager at The Hall, said: “Our residents love connecting with Thornton Dale Primary and watching the year two children perform their tiger poems was something that residents cherished.”

The Hall is a converted 17th century home which now serves as a 54-bed residential care home.

It is rated “good” by the Care Quality Commission.