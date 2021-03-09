A VIDEO producer who lost six months of income in lockdown used his time and talent to help venues keep their profile high.

Adam Gill, who has more than 25 years experience in video production, immediately adapted his business when he lost his regular commercial work overnight.

He offered to create 360 degree films for hospitality businesses to use on their websites, to build up his portfolio. His efforts have successfully led to a fresh source of work and income.

"People didn't answer emails or the phone. We had been in mid-discussion with people and they disappeared. Lockdown was a big hit," he said.

"It seemed a good time to do immersive experiences because people couldn't get out or meet people.

"I started shooting 360 degree video tours in York. Then I started thinking I could do more with them and turn them into more immersive experiences. I did a number of virtual tours for places to put on their websites."

Adam has worked with businesses, ranging from Ikea to York hotels and attractions, most notably the Jorvik Viking Centre with whom he created an immersive tour for their virtual festival.

"Since November I have had so many more enquiries than I had as a standard video company," said Adam who returned to York in 2015 after working abroad for 20 years.

He launched his business Vidaveo, to work as an independent video producer on creative, education and corporate films, but said: "It became obvious it was a saturated market but I needed to be here for family reasons.

"Because I have re-focussed my marketing, I have definitely found a niche. What might separate me from someone who has a 360 degree camera is my background in creative video production.

"I have been doing that all my life, finding creative solutions for people. I always try and add other layers. I encourage people who contact me to add that experience in terms of making it more interactive and immersive."

Adam said he had been surprised by how the work had taken off, but it was a good time to be offering virtual experiences, with people more familiar with communicating virtually and restrictions still in place.

"Covid is not going away anytime soon. This is going to be a legacy of it. It was good timing that the virtual technology had got to the stage it had. The technology is definitely en pointe now.

"I am getting the practical contracts and creative work and it has been a very productive time for developing new projects.

"It hits us all in different waves. I had six months without any income at the start of lockdown. I am not making millions now but it's decent and I am in discussions with people.

"When things do open again places are not going to go full steam ahead. It's still a very good time to engage with people with virtual experiences. It doesn't replace visiting. It is a way of keeping your profile high and maintaining that public engagement."