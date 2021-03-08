A TOP North Yorkshire venue has today announced their plans for a phased reopening and the return of live entertainment in line with the government’s four step roadmap.

The popular café will be the first to open for a three week period offering a takeway service from Monday, March 29 to Sunday, April 19 at Bridlington Spa.

From Monday, May 17 the Spa reopens with a full time operation for socially distanced entertainment, box office and café service.

Confirmed to appear across consecutive Saturday evenings from 22 May to 19 June are Kevin Simm, former member of chart topping band Liberty X, Winner of The Voice UK and now lead singer of WET WET WET . Former X Factor finalist and Dancing on Ice champion Ray Quinn, Benidorm star Asa Elliott, as well as Hamilton Browne & Jimmy Jermain who complete the line-up. Tickets are now on sale for each of the five cabaret style evenings and the ticket price includes a two course meal.

From Monday June 21, larger scale shows and events will return to the venue with highlights including top comedians Jimmy Carr, John Bishop & Sarah Millican set to appear this year. Whilst the venues ever popular daily summer programme of events such as Roller Disco, Ballroom Dancing & Magic Mike is set to be finalised and announced shortly.

Bridlington Spa general manager Mark Lonsdale said. “The last 12 months have been incredibly challenging for the entire arts industry. Over this time our staff had been redeployed to front line services supporting the most vulnerable in our community.

“As we now move towards an easing of restrictions our plans are well underway to see a return of live entertainment and we look forward to when we can all come together with all the legal limits on social contact being removed.”