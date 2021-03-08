Boris Johnson will address the nation in a live Downing Street press conference today, No 10 has announced.

The press conference will start at 4pm and be available on all major news channels like BBC and Sky News as well as being lived streamed on social media sites like Facebook and YouTube.

The press conference is planned for earlier than the usual time 5pm due to internal diary considerations in No10.

The Prime Minister will address the nation on International Women’s Day when schools in England welcome pupils back to the classroom.

Here is what he might say.

Clarification of rules

Schools across England have welcomed back pupils today as Boris Johnson's road map out of lockdown begins.

The Prime Minister unveiled his four-stage plan to lead the country out of a third national lockdown last month.

With a number of changes being made as lockdown restrictions begin to ease, it’s like Mr Johnson will clarify exactly what the public can and can’t do.

As part of the first step in Boris Johnson’s roadmap, all schools across the country will reopen their door to pupils after months of remote learning.

Childcare and children’s supervised activities will also resume along with practical course at universities in England.

Although the majority of social mixing rules will remain in place the rules on social mixing will be eased slightly as people will be able to meet up with one other person from outside of their household.

The ‘Stay at Home’ message will remain but people will be able to leave their home for recreation outdoors such as a coffee on a park bench or even a picnic with their household, support bubble, or with one person from outside their household.

Meanwhile, care home residents will be allowed one regular visitor from today (March 8), provided they are tested and wear full PPE.

International Women’s Day

The Prime Minister has already used International Women’s Day to pay tribute to some of those involved in the fight against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister praised the work of Professor Sarah Gilbert, who helped develop the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, former vaccines taskforce head Kate Bingham, medical regulator boss Dr June Raine, and NHS England’s Dr Emily Lawson and Dr Nikki Kanani.

“This International Women’s Day I want to pay tribute to some of the leading figures in the UK’s vaccination programme,” he said.

“Their ingenuity, dedication and hard work is an inspiration to all of us.”

Vaccine rollout

The Prime Minister is likely to provide an update on the UK’s vaccine rollout with NHS England now inviting people aged between 56 and 59 to book their Covid-19 vaccinations this week.

More than 18 million people across England have now received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, amounting to more than one third of the adult population.

Across the whole of the UK, more than one million people have received both doses of a vaccine, while almost 21.4 million have had their first dose.

On Friday (5 March), Health Secretary Matt Hancock said more than two fifths, or 40 per cent, of the UK adult population had been offered a vaccine dose

Ministers say that the UK is on track to meet its target of giving every adult at least one dose by the end of July.

Coronavirus figures update

Boris Johnson will almost certainly update the nation on current coronavirus figures after the UK daily Covid-19 cases were at the lowest level since September.

Figures on Sunday revealed a further 5,177 people have tested positive for the coronavirus compared to 6,035 positive cases were confirmed in the UK at the same time last week.